Canada

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Pickering industrial accident

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:37 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 2:39 pm
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m.
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Jasmine Pazzano / Global News File

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after an industrial accident in Pickering on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the area of Glenanna Road and Pickering Parkway, near Pickering Town Centre, at around 12:40 p.m.

A male victim was pronounced dead on scene while a second person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word on the nature of the accident.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

