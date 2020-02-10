1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Pickering industrial accident

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after an industrial accident in Pickering on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the area of Glenanna Road and Pickering Parkway, near Pickering Town Centre, at around 12:40 p.m.
A male victim was pronounced dead on scene while a second person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is no word on the nature of the accident.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
