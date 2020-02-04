3 teens, 1 adult sustain serious injuries after 3-vehicle crash in east-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens and an adult have sustained serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the Toronto’s east end Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive area, south of St. Clair Avenue East, just before 3 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics said two teen girls and a teen boy were sent to hospital with serious injuries. They said a woman in her 50s was also been sent to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Officers said one of the young women had to be removed from a vehicle after being trapped inside.

Investigators said they have closed Pharmacy Avenue between Conroy Avenue and Dolphin Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Donside Dr

– officers o/s investigating

– collision & injuries appear serious

– 1 young female trapped in vehicle

– emergency personnel rescued female out of vehicle

– emergency run @TorontoMedics to trauma hospital

– will update#GO245690

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2020