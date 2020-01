Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and paramedics say a woman in her 30s has died after being hit by a truck in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Alness Street near Steeles Avenue West at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads are closed along Alness Street between Dolomite Drive to Martin Ross Avenue and Supertest Road from Flint Road to Dufferin Street, police said.

Toronto police on scene investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Alness Street. Don Curran / Global News

Road closures in both directions – Alness Street from Dolomite Drive to Martin Ross Avenue. Supertest Road from Flint Road to Dufferin Street, @TPS32Div. Expect delays in the area. @TrafficServices #GO139578 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2020

