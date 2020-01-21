Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in Brampton after being hit by vehicle, driver fled the scene

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 8:50 am
Updated January 21, 2020 9:50 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man died as a result of a hit-and-run in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Rutherford and Orenda roads at 7:23 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said a male patient was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Toronto’s north end

Police said that the driver involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

There is no information yet on the suspect vehicle.

Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard for the investigation, police said.

