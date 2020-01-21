Pedestrian killed in Brampton after being hit by vehicle, driver fled the scene

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man died as a result of a hit-and-run in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Rutherford and Orenda roads at 7:23 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said a male patient was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said that the driver involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

There is no information yet on the suspect vehicle.

Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard for the investigation, police said.

UPDATE:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @PeelCrimeStopp — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 21, 2020

