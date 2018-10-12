Car crashes near Southdale, erupts in flames, 5 people sent to hospital

A very serious crash on the eastern edge of the city has sent five people to hospital — two of them in critical condition.

A single-vehicle rollover was reported just before 2 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Plessis Road and Dawson Road South.

Fire crews needed to put out flames when the vehicle ended up on fire.

Investigators were at the scene when these images were taken:

Global News has learned that some of the people in the vehicle were teens. One victim was airlifted from the scene.

More to come.