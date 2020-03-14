Menu

Canada

Quebec confirms 21 cases of coronavirus

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 11:41 am
A man demonstrates how to put on a face mask and other protective clothing during a tour of a COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
A man demonstrates how to put on a face mask and other protective clothing during a tour of a COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases rose to 21 Saturday morning.

The health ministry announced the four additional cases on its website. There are 853 people undergoing testing and that nearly 1,400 tests have come back negative.

Quebec to shutter daycares, schools, post-secondary institutions for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

The provincial government announced an expanded protocol to deal with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Friday. The sweeping measures are meant to contain the spread of the virus.

All universities, schools, schools and daycares will be closed for two weeks starting on Monday. As part of the plan, all government employees who travelled abroad are ordered to stay home for 14 days in quarantine.

Canadians urged not to travel during coronavirus outbreak, but some are taking the risk

The province is also strongly recommending that any Quebecers returning from international travel do the same for that period of the time.

Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 are now being asked not to call 811. They should instead call 1-877-644-4545.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaQuebec coronavirus casescoronavirus quebecMontreal coronavirus cases
