Calgarians step up to help people unable to leave their homes

A number of Calgarians are now offering to help people who are shut in due to growing concerns over COVID-19.

Richard Hardy put a post out on social media on Thursday offering to pick up people’s groceries and prescriptions and deliver them.

“We’re worried about those who may not be OK and we’d certainly like to help them out,” he said.

Hardy said the idea came to him when his own mother became ill with bronchitis in Winnipeg and he saw the long lines at some grocery stores.

“I’m fortunate that I have family that can support her and help her out,” he said. “But for those in a different situation, I thought it would be great for myself and my family to step up.”

Hardy said he would be watching his Facebook page to see if people reach out to him.

The elderly and vulnerable are also top of mind for those at Fresh Routes.

The organization runs a mobile grocery store that offers produce at a reduced cost and has come up with a solution to serve seniors who are shut-in.

“We’re going to kick it old school. We’re going to do pen and paper, one-to-one deliveries so we’re going to need the help of volunteers,” Lourdes Juan with Fresh Routes said.

“Our team is prepared to go into seniors complexes, affordable housing units and make sure we’re doing the deliveries without the social setting.”

Juan said she expects the deliveries to start happening early next week.

“I think with COVID-19 and food insecurity, it effects seniors the most and that’s who we really want to take care of at this time.” Tweet This

Alberta Health announced on Friday that six new cases of the virus were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 29.

Several cancellations and restrictions are in place across Calgary as the city works to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

