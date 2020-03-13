London teacher facing additional charges related to child pornography, sexual exploitation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., secondary school teacher previously charged with sexual exploitation of a young person is now facing four additional charges.

Dustin Epp, 45, was charged March 13 with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person while he was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in west London.

London police say after further investigation, they charged Epp with secretly observing/recording a person for a sexual purpose and unlawfully possessing child pornography; printing/publishing/possessing child pornography.

He is also facing charges for unlawfully access child pornography and telecommunication with a person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences.

Police were initially contacted about Epp on March 12, and following an investigation by the sexual assault and child abuse section, made an arrest the following day.

After the initial charge, the Thames Valley District School Board said in a statement that Epp was “immediately suspended” pending the results of the police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service. Students with any concerns are asked to contact school administration,” said board spokesperson Richard Hoffman. “Thames Valley will not comment further on personnel matters.”