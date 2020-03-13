Menu

Crime

London teacher facing additional charges related to child pornography, sexual exploitation: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 9:19 pm
After the initial charge, the Thames Valley District School Board said in a statement that the teacher was "immediately suspended" pending the results of the police investigation. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A London, Ont., secondary school teacher previously charged with sexual exploitation of a young person is now facing four additional charges.

Dustin Epp, 45, was charged March 13 with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person while he was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in west London.

London police say after further investigation, they charged Epp with secretly observing/recording a person for a sexual purpose and unlawfully possessing child pornography; printing/publishing/possessing child pornography.

He is also facing charges for unlawfully access child pornography and telecommunication with a person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences.

London high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation: police

Police were initially contacted about Epp on March 12, and following an investigation by the sexual assault and child abuse section, made an arrest the following day.

Story continues below advertisement

After the initial charge, the Thames Valley District School Board said in a statement that Epp was “immediately suspended” pending the results of the police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service. Students with any concerns are asked to contact school administration,” said board spokesperson Richard Hoffman. “Thames Valley will not comment further on personnel matters.”

