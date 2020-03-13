Alberta jury trials suspended amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

All jury trials in Alberta have been suspended until at least the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

In a notice on the Court of Queen’s Bench website, the court said the suspension is “effective immediately” and goes until May 31, “or until further notice.”

It covers both trials and jury selections that haven’t yet started.

The move comes a day after Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health advised against any public gatherings of 250 people or more.

Anyone who received a jury summons to go for jury selection between Friday, March 13 and March 31, who isn’t already sitting on a case, doesn’t have to answer the summons, the court said.

Those already sitting on a jury as part of an ongoing trial are required to report to court as usual.

“Any counsel or juror exhibiting signs of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms should contact the court immediately to seek further instructions from the judge presiding over their case,” the court said.

The court also encouraged anyone visiting a courthouse anywhere in Alberta to practice social distancing and the hand-washing and touching hygiene guidelines provided by health authorities.

Those looking for information on re-election and re-scheduling for jury trials are asked to call the Resolution and Court Administration Services Contact Centre at 1-855-738-4747.

Alberta Health is expected to give another update on the province’s coronavirus status at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Jury trials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were also suspended on Friday and on Thursday, Ontario suspended juries for any upcoming trials.