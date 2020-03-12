Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Alberta courthouses preparing for disruptions as COVID-19 spreads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 2:03 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 2:04 pm
5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alberta
Alberta officials have confirmed five new cases of the virus in the province. As Julia Wong explains, all the confirmed cases so far are travel-related.

Alberta courthouses are preparing for disruptions with the number of COVID-19 cases expected to grow.

The Court of Queen’s Bench says members of the public should avoid attending court proceedings if they are sick.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Lawyers are encouraged to stay in touch with clients and witnesses to make sure they are well enough to come to court.

Anyone who is ill, in self-isolation or quarantine may be able to take part in court hearings by telephone.

Trudeau self-isolates after wife Sophie develops flu-like symptoms
Trudeau self-isolates after wife Sophie develops flu-like symptoms

Jury selections and jury trials are going ahead as scheduled, but anyone who is ill, in self-isolation or quarantine should contact Resolution and Court Administration Services.

READ MORE: Alberta coronavirus cases jump to 19, one patient visited Edmonton hospital before testing positive

Story continues below advertisement

The court says it will update its website as soon as possible if it needs to reduce operations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Alberta JusticeEdmonton Law CourtsAlberta courtsCalgary Law CourtsAlberta court coronavirusAlberta court COVID-19Alberta courts closed coronavirusAlberta courts open coronaviruscoronavrius
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.