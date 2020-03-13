University of Guelph cancels ‘face-to-face’ classes, events in response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says it is cancelling face-to-face classes and certain upcoming events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted to their website on Friday, the university said face-to-face classes will be cancelled for one week, starting Monday and resume on March 23, but “in an alternative format-delivery.”

“I want to assure everyone that we take this situation very seriously and are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our campus community,” president and vice-chancellor Franco Vaccarino said.

The university and buildings on campus will remain open and operating as usual.

Residences will also remain open and operational but it’s up to students to decide to return home or study remotely.

Certain campus events, such as College Royal scheduled for March 21-22 and Campus Day scheduled for March 29, have been cancelled.

March Break campus tours for secondary school students have been cancelled as well and the Discover Vets School program has been postponed.

“We realize this is very disappointing news, especially for the students and many others who have worked so hard for months planning these events. However, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our U of G community,” Vaccarino said.

