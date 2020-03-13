Watch Italians lean out windows, sing together during coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Cutting through the noise of coronavirus news was the sound of Italians, sticking their heads out their windows to sing together.

As the entire country of Italy, which has been hit the worst in Europe by COVID-19, remains on lockdown, people have been looking for ways to pass the time.

In video footage shared by Twitter user @valemercurii, people from their hometown of Siena sing an Italian song along an empty street to “warm their hearts” during the countrywide quarantine.

The video has since been viewed 2.6 million times since it was first posted on Thursday.

“This truly feels eerie,” one Twitter user wrote. “It gives the sentiment of unity in danger, power and energy of the people.”

“We humans are social animals,” another wrote. “Music overcomes despair”

“People breaking out in song, lifting each other’s spirits during this tragedy, is an act of striking beauty,” one person tweeted. “It’s a reminder that, especially during a tragedy, the human spirit keeps us all going in hope. We shine our best in the darkness.”

One social media user pointed out the song’s title of Canto Della Verbena, a traditional Italian tune typically sung during sports games.

As of March 13, more than 15,113 people in Italy have been affected by the novel coronavirus. The European country has seen nearly the most cases of COVID-19, only second to China.

Just over 1,000 people have died of it in Italy.

The new coronavirus was first identified in Hubei province, China, in December 2019 and spread rapidly. While the outbreak has begun to level off in China, it seems the virus has found a foothold in a number of countries around the world, and it continues to spread.

