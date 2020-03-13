Georgian College, Lakehead University suspend classes in response to COVID-19

Georgian College and Lakehead University are suspending classes at their campuses due to concerns over COVID-19.
At Georgian College, in-person classes will be cancelled between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20. Lakehead University is cancelling classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
While classes are suspended, both schools will prepare course content that can be delivered remotely or through other ways.
“Beginning Monday, March 23, all programs will be delivered through remote means,” MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian College’s president and CEO, said in a letter addressed to students and staff on Friday.
“We are focused on developing solutions that support the safety and well-being of staff and students and allow for the successful completion of their semester in a timely fashion.”
Starting on March 18, and for the rest of the term, Lakehead University will provide all of its courses online or through other ways, according to a statement issued by Moira McPherson, the university’s president and vice-chancellor.
At Georgian College, existing online courses at will continue as usual. The schools’s campuses, including libraries, student services and counselling, food services and the athletic centre will remain open.
Lakehead University’s Orillia and Thunder Bay campuses will remain open, including libraries, research facilities and labs, athletic facilities and food services.
“Faculty and staff should continue to report to work as usual,” McPherson said in the statement.
Georgian College employees are also expected to be at work, West-Moynes said in the letter, but the college is encouraging and implementing flexible work arrangements when possible.
As of Friday, there are 79 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
