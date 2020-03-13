Bob Layton: Markets down, virus up

Are you having any dizzy spells as a world of information keeps spinning around you? The markets on Bay and Wall streets fell so fast they had to stop trading for a few minutes to let everyone catch their financial breath.
The price of oil sank with Saudi Arabia and Russia in a war of words about cutting output. As the big powers played chicken, we ordinary folks watched our investments slide uncontrollably.
Luckily, to keep our sanity, we have sporting events to look forward to — a game to take your mind off the chaos. And then, COVID-19 concern took all of that off your schedule.
It was a one-two punch. The disease and the arguing made the price of oil too volatile for the system.
Until oil and the markets are up and the virus is down, we need to stay positive and wash our hands and look at ways to diversify.
Some prefer to hunker down in a fort made of toilet paper.
But hey, there’s nothing wrong with being prepared.
Let me know what you plan to do.
Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.
