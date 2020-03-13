Menu

Crime

Surrey high school locked down after staffer badly hurt

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 1:01 pm
RCMP are investigating a serious incident at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey.
RCMP are investigating a serious incident at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey. Google Street View

RCMP say a Surrey high school is locked down Friday morning after a serious incident that left a staff member with serious injuries.

Police say they received a report of a serious assault at L.A. Matheson Secondary, located in the 9000 block of 122 Street, just before 8:30 a.m. A staff member was badly hurt and is in hospital.

READ MORE: ‘Several’ people arrested after shots fired in Whalley, say Surrey RCMP

The school is locked down and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

RCMP say a suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia, and are asking anyone who may have seen it or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

