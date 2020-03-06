‘Several’ people arrested after shots fired in Whalley, say Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say officers took “several individuals” into custody following reports of shots fired in Whalley early Friday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 10800 block of 139A Street around 2:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire.

Mounties say they were able to confirm a weapon had been fired at the scene and arrested people from the home and two associated residences.

Police say the area around the homes could remain closed for some time while officers investigate.

Surrey RCMP says it does not believe there is any risk to the public, and that the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute between people who knew each other.

One man in hospital after shooting in Morgan Heights

