Lambton OPP charge second person in connection with October triple fatal crash

Police in Lambton County have charged another person in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three people near Petrolia in October of last year.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle crashed on Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The victims were identified by Lambton County OPP as Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-years-old and from India.

Three people died in a single-vehicle collision near Petrolia on October 4, 2019. OPP_WR Twitter

Later that month, the OPP announced that 22-year-old Jovanpreet Singh of Windsor, Ont., was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, three counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Now nearly five months later, investigators say they discovered another vehicle was involved in events leading up to the collision and they’ve charged another person in connection with the case.

Officers say 20-year-old Sehajpreet Singh of India has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Lambton County OPP confirmed to Global News that the victims and those charged knew each other, but their exact relationship hasn’t been disclosed.

Officers weren’t able to provide further information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers say Sehajpreet Singh appeared in Sarnia court on March 5 and is set to make another appearance on April 20.