Three people dead in single vehicle crash near Petrolia

Provincial police say three people have died following a single vehicle crash just south of Petrolia.
The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Oil Heritage Road between Gum Bed Line and Aberfeldy Line.
Three people were killed in the collision, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Oil Heritage Road between Gum Bed Line and Edy’s Mills Line and Aberfeldy Line between Esterville Road and Kelly Road remain closed.
The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS