Crime

Three people dead in single vehicle crash near Petrolia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 4, 2019 11:03 am
Three people died in a single vehicle collision in near Petrolia Friday morning.
Three people died in a single vehicle collision in near Petrolia Friday morning. OPP_WR Twitter

Provincial police say three people have died following a single vehicle crash just south of Petrolia.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Oil Heritage Road between Gum Bed Line and Aberfeldy Line.

Three people were killed in the collision, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Oil Heritage Road between Gum Bed Line and Edy’s Mills Line and Aberfeldy Line between Esterville Road and Kelly Road remain closed.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

