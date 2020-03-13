Menu

Health

More daily coronavirus cases reported now than during height of China’s outbreak: WHO

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 12:19 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 1:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO official says Europe reporting more daily cases than at the height of China’s epidemic
WATCH: WHO official says Europe reporting more daily cases than at the height of China's epidemic

More cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are being reported now than at the height of China’s outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the epidemic,” said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. China’s outbreak, once the epicentre, has since peaked, WHO officials said.

As of Friday, there were more than 136,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in 117 countries, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 5,000 deaths worldwide, something Tedros called “a tragic milestone.”

The WHO also announced that it is putting together a fund to aid the global fight against COVID-19.

READ MORE: Latest updates — Coronavirus in Canada

It anticipates that the world needs US$675 million through April alone for preparedness and response efforts. This new fund will be used to attract donations from corporations, philanthropists and individuals, it says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until now, we have been mainly relying on governments to support the response,” Tedros said. “Now everyone can contribute.”

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO launches COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

The money will be used to buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles, as well as more diagnostic tests, he said. It will also be used to improve surveillance and research.

Interested parties can donate by visiting the WHO website.

