Man charged after East City restaurant robbery in Peterborough: police

An arrest has been made in connection with a reported robbery at an East City restaurant in early January.

The Peterborough Police Service says an unknown man entered a restaurant on Hunter Street East around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 10 and allegedly climbed over the counter to access the cash register.

Police say an employee approached the man and tried to remove him from the counter. However, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

According to police, the employee eventually managed to remove the accused from the restaurant and called police. A search for the man, which included the canine unit, was launched.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect. On Thursday at around 7:45 a.m., an officer on patrol located the suspect walking in the area of Clifton and Rogers streets in East City.

Kyle Clayton Champoux, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough later on Thursday, police said.

