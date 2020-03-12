Vancouver police seek pink shirt-wearing man in alleged anti-bullying day robbery

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a suspect they say violently robbed an elderly man on the transit system.
Police say the man was wearing a pink shirt, the anti-bullying symbol, during the alleged incident which took place on Pink Shirt Day or anti-bullying day, Feb. 26.
According to police, the victim boarded a SkyTrain at Granville Station just before 10 a.m.
The suspect boarded the train and ignited an aerosol can, creating a small blowtorch, according to police.
Investigators allege the suspect demanded money from the elderly man then reached into the man’s pocket and took $5 before punching the victim in the face repeatedly.
The assault left the victim with broken glasses and facial abrasions, police said.
The suspect was last seen leaving the train at Main Street-Science World Station.
The suspect is described as having a medium build, a shaved head and dark stubble.
He was wearing a blue LA Dodgers baseball hat, a dark brown waist-length coat, a grey hoodie and a pink T-shirt.
He was carrying a black backpack with an orange, black and white logo and appeared to be wearing diamond-studded earrings in both ears,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
