Suspect arrested in pair of Saanich, B.C. transit sexual assaults

Police have arrested a suspect in a pair of February sexual assaults.

Saanich police say the man is a 40-year-old Sidney, B.C. resident and that investigators have recommended two charges of sexual assault.

The two assaults were alleged to have taken place on Feb. 26 and 27, and both started on a transit bus.

According to Saanich police, the man struck up a conversation with the victims, then followed them off the bus and engaged in unwanted sexual touching.

Police say they have connected both women with support services.

The suspect, whose name has not been released pending charges, has been released on conditions and is due back in court “in the near future.”

