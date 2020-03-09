Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in pair of Saanich, B.C. transit sexual assaults

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:58 pm
Saanich police have arrested a man alleged to have been involved in two sexual assaults last month.
Saanich police have arrested a man alleged to have been involved in two sexual assaults last month. Saanich police

Police have arrested a suspect in a pair of February sexual assaults.

Saanich police say the man is a 40-year-old Sidney, B.C. resident and that investigators have recommended two charges of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Saanich police seek suspect in pair of alleged transit sexual assaults

The two assaults were alleged to have taken place on Feb. 26 and 27, and both started on a transit bus.

According to Saanich police, the man struck up a conversation with the victims, then followed them off the bus and engaged in unwanted sexual touching.

READ MORE: Suspect in violent Saanich sex assault worked at Victoria child care centre

Police say they have connected both women with support services.

The suspect, whose name has not been released pending charges, has been released on conditions and is due back in court “in the near future.”

Story continues below advertisement
Saanich police investigating random sex assault near UVic
Saanich police investigating random sex assault near UVic
