Alleged violent assault at SkyTrain Station prompts investigation

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in an alleged violent assault at a Vancouver SkyTrain station during the morning commute last week.

It happened on Jan. 14 around 9 a.m. at the Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station.

Transit police Sgt. Clint Hampton says a man got off the SkyTrain and walked toward the fare gates.

“He noted that there was another guy there and he had a pile of fare media that he was trying and when this man walked through gates,” said Hampton.

“That man started arguing saying that he had stolen his ‘tap,’ and when that happened the man came over and actually allegedly head-butted the suspect.”

Hampton said the victim then tried to fight the suspect off.

“That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed a metal pipe and actually hit the victim over the back of the head,” said Hampton.

“He didn’t have the metal pipe on him, it was in a pile of belongings outside the SkyTrain station. It’s unclear whether or not those particular belongings belonged to our suspect or not, or if it just happened to be there and he was able to grab it.”

The victim was taken to hospital.

“From this incident he actually had to get eight staples in the back of his head, and he did suffer a concussion,” said Hampton.

“I spoke with investigators yesterday who had spoken to the victim and he has had the staples removed and apparently he is doing okay.”

Hampton calls it a very rare circumstance, and clearly a traumatic event for the victim.

He said some witnesses have come forward, however they’re hoping for help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as an olive skinned man, approximately 30 years old, and roughly five-foot-seven with a medium build.

He was wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood, and a scarf wrapped around his neck partially covering his face.

If you have information you’re asked to call the Transit police tip line at 604-516-7419 or text us using code 87-77-77, referring to file 2020-1014.