‘Business as usual’: Most large events continuing in Regina despite COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Despite growing concerns about coronavirus in Saskatchewan, most large-scale events scheduled in the Regina area are proceeding — it’s “business as usual” over the next few days, say venue operators.

“Until further guidance from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we will continue with business as usual,” the Regina Exhibition Association Limited said in an email statement Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan recorded its first presumptive COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to the chief medical health officer, who also spoke about avoiding large gatherings.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan confirms first presumptive case of novel coronavirus

So far in the province, one person has a presumptive positive test result. Other tests have come back negative or the results are still pending.

While other groups have taken stances similar to the exhibition association, at least for the time being, the Regina and Region Homebuilders’ Association has pulled the plug on its annual Spring Home Show and Outdoor Adventure Show scheduled for the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a decision that was not made lightly. The health of the exhibitors and the visitors to the show continues to be our focus,” show manager Lynn Walkington said in an email, noting exhibitors will be refunded in full for booth space.

In the short-term, it would appear large-scale events will continue locally.

The box office for Moose Jaw’s Mosaic Place said around 3 p.m. Thursday that there was no indication from Brad Paisley‘s promoter that he would be cancelling his show there.

Country music recording artist Brad Paisley. Steve Lundy /Daily Herald via AP, File

Conexus Arts Centre president Neil Donnelly said Friday’s two performances by Australian dance troupe Celtic Illusion will proceed.

“Beyond that… we are day-to-day,” Donnelly told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

He said staff have increased cleaning and disinfecting at the venue and urged anyone with underlying health conditions or who may be symptomatic to take the necessary precautions.

In such cases, refunds will be accommodated, he said.

The Brandt Centre, which falls under the Regina exhibition association’s umbrella, is still planning to host the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Tour on Saturday, confirmed spokesperson Sabeen Ahmad.

Events at the venue are put on by a wide range of groups, she noted, and potential cancellations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Major league sports, from the NBA to the NHL to the NLL, have suspended their seasons. The WHL, in which the Regina Pats play, has also put games and practices on hold.

Statement from the CHL as the 2019-20 regular season has been paused for the time being. pic.twitter.com/SG1l91IOan — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) March 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is continuing for now.

3:25 Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020

Countries that have been hit hard by the virus have implemented quarantines and lockdowns.

Events are being cancelled across Canada, from the Women’s World Curling Championship in British Columbia to the Juno Awards in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Juno Awards 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Regina Airport president and CEO James Bogusz said the airport is already feeling the effects.

“The impacts are certainly being felt here in the Queen City. We are seeing softer bookings with our airline partners at Air Canada and WestJet. We’ve also been notified that we can anticipate to have some reduced frequencies to both Canadian cities and potentially abroad in the future,” Bogusz said.

“With all those cancellations of events and other major situations going on across the world, we can expect to see reduced air service here in YQR.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.