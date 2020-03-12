World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C. cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The World Curling Federation has cancelled the World Women’s Curling Championship 2020 in Prince George due to the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to start on Saturday.

“It’s with regret we’re announcing it is no longer possible to run this world championship,” World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said.

“However, the safety of our athletes, officials, staff and supporters is paramount which we cannot guarantee with the fast-evolving nature of this worldwide situation.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix and B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended the event be postponed.

“We made this decision after careful deliberation with local public health officials and the event organizers. We understand what the championship means to the athletes who have trained hard to compete, but the health of British Columbians is our first priority,” Dix and Dr. Henry said in a joint statement.

“We will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 and focus our efforts on containment in British Columbia.”

For those who have already purchased tickets for the event refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase after March 23. If tickets were purchased online through ticketsnorth.ca, refunds will be processed automatically.