News

Child killer Allan Schoenborn has had 20 escorted trips out in public, victims’ family spokesperson says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 7:51 pm
Allan Schoenborn
A courtroom sketch of child killer Allan Schoenborn at a B.C. Review Boarding hearing in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. . Global News

The B.C. man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children has taken about 20 escorted trips out into the community, a spokesperson for the victims’ family says.

A B.C. Review Board hearing on Thursday marked the first time the public has learned that Allan Schoenborn has been outside of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Allan Schoenborn Granted Escorted Leave
Allan Schoenborn Granted Escorted Leave

The children’s family, represented by family friend Dave Teixeira, has long fought for Schoenborn to never be allowed out in the public, saying he is still a threat, despite the review board granting the hospital the discretion to grant him escorted outings in 2015.

Schoenborn is now seeking the ability to take limited trips into the community without an escort, again at the hospital director’s discretion.

“What we heard is over the course of the last year, he’s had 20 escorted leaves into the community,” said Teixeira. “We feel this is the slippery slope — that once the director has been given the right to grant unescorted leaves, that will be what’s happening here in the community.”

READ MORE: Child killer Allan Schoenborn must remain at psychiatric hospital, BC Review Board rules

Dr. Robert Lacroix told the three-member panel that Schoenborn’s progress in treatment has been positive.

But Teixeira said he believes Schoenborn is still dangerous, pointing to three recent violent incidents with other patients.

Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter and two sons, aged eight and five, in 2008 in Merritt.

His B.C. Supreme Court trial heard he believed he was saving them from a life of sexual and physical abuse.

– with files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MerrittNot Criminally Responsibleallan schoenbornColony FarmForensic Psychiatric HospitalSchoenbornB.C. Review Board
