Child killer must remain at psychiatric hospital

The BC Review Board has ruled child killer Allan Schoenborn “remains a significant threat” and has denied his request for “mandatory outings.”

However, at the same time, the board ruled the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, where he’s being held, may allow outings if certain conditions are met, such as ensuring that he be escorted while outside the facility.

Yet Dave Teixeira, a spokesman for the victims’ family, said those conditions do not include something the family requested.

“What is most disappointing is that the review board continues to deny what we consider to be a very, very reasonable request and that is for the family to be notified of when and where Schoenborn will be going out for these outings.”

The board says while Schoenborn is making “slow improvement,” he continues to face challenges and is getting treatment for impulse control and anger-management issues.

Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter and two sons at his family’s home in Merritt, B.C., because he was experiencing psychosis at the time and thought he was saving his children from sexual and physical abuse, though no evidence suggested this was the case.

He also did not receive a “high-risk accused” label in 2017 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge argued Schoenborn does not pose a high enough risk that he could cause grave physical or psychological harm to another person.

That designation, added to the Criminal Code in 2014, applies to people who have been declared not criminally responsible due to psychological reasons.

It would have lengthened the period between Schoenborn’s review board appearances and eliminated the possibility of him winning escorted day passes.

Schoenborn was granted escorted day passes at an earlier review board hearing in 2015 but has yet to leave the hospital.

—With files from Sean Boynton, Simon Little and the Canadian Press