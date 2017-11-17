Child-killer Allan Schoenborn granted day passes into the community

Tripe child-killer Allan Schoenborn has been granted escorted daypasses from his psychiatric facility in Coquitlam, according to a spokesperson for his victims’ family.

Dave Teixeira, who speaks for the children’s mother Darcie Clarke, confirmed on Friday that a B.C. review board had granted Schoenborn leave into the community.

Schoenborn stabbed his 10-year-old daughter Kaitlynne and smothered his sons Max and Cordon at their family home in Merritt in April 2008.

He was found not criminally responsible at trial because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.

He has been living at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm, since then. The facility houses offenders found not mentally fit to stand trial, or not criminal for psychological reasons.

Clarke expressed outrage in a statement released on Friday night.

“He could be in our community at any time without the public’s knowledge because the Review Board does not have the public’s safety as their paramount concern. I live in the Tri-Cities and I will now live in consistent fear that he will move ahead with his threats against me, because as he has said, I am ‘unfinished business,'” she wrote.

“Allan’s own doctors do not believe he will be ready for years – if ever – to have such leave.”

Earlier this year, psychologist Dr. Marcel Hediger told a review board he would be unlikely to recommend supervised outings for Schoenborn, who he said was having problems managing his anger and coping with his emotions.

Back in 2015, the review board granted Schoenborn the right to escorted day passes, but he has never actually been let out of the hospital.

When the board made that decision, it said Schoenborn had been diagnosed as having a delusional disorder, a substance abuse disorder and paranoid personality traits — but that those issues had been in remission for several years.

Earlier this year, Crown prosecutors failed in a bid to have Schoenborn declared as a “high-risk accused.”

That designation, added to the criminal code in 2014, applies to people who have been decalred not criminally reposnible due to psycholiogical reasons.

The designation would have lengthened the period between Schoenborn’s review board appearances, and eliminated the possibility of him winning escorted day passes.

