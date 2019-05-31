Darcie Clarke, ex-wife of child-killer Allan Schoenborn, dies
The mother of three children who were killed by their father in Merritt more than a decade ago has died.
Dave Teixeira, who has served as a spokesperson for the family, confirmed Friday that Darcie Clarke has passed away.
Clarke lost her three children after they were murdered by their father, Allan Schoenborn, in April 2008.
He was found not criminally responsible at trial because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.
He has been at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, commonly known as Colony Farm, since 2010.
Schoenborn was granted escorted day passes at an earlier review board hearing in 2015 but has yet to leave the hospital.
— With files from Simon Little and Janet Brown
