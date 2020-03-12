Juno florists sell flowers, donate money to charity after Junos cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Quinn and Kim Flowers is making the best of a bad situation.

The company has been working since the weekend on 168 flower arrangements for the 2020 Juno Awards, but with Thursday’s cancellation following coronavirus concerns, their hard work seemed for nothing.

The store was supplying the flowers for free, seeing the Junos as a good advertising opportunity.

Between table centrepieces, large standing pieces and smaller arrangements, co-owner Quinn Brown estimates they would have made between $14- and $15,000 — had they been paid.

“It’s a bit of a punch in the gut,” Brown said.

Amid the news, Brown and his wife decided they wouldn’t let their flowers go to waste.

Following the announcement, they decided to sell their Juno inventory, with the money going to Teen Challenge Saskatchewan. Within two hours of posting on Facebook, they had sold all but eight large pieces.

“We try and look at making lemonade out of lemons,” Brown said.

“We wanted to make something positive out of something that was a bummer for everybody.”

Brown says his business will be donating over $3,200 to the charity.

