Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms first local COVID-19 case

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:49 pm
An entrance to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont.
An entrance to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting the region’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a local resident who had recently travelled to Germany and Spain.

According to the health unit, the individual is self-isolating and is recovering at home.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, including baby boy

The man in his 40s was tested at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.

“These are early hours in our investigation, and we are working closely with the individual to follow up on known contacts who may have potentially been exposed to the virus and possible exposure sites,” the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Charles Gardner, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unitcovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusMuskoka coronavirusSimcoe coronavirusSimcoe COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.