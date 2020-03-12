Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms first local COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting the region’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a local resident who had recently travelled to Germany and Spain.

According to the health unit, the individual is self-isolating and is recovering at home.

The man in his 40s was tested at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.

“These are early hours in our investigation, and we are working closely with the individual to follow up on known contacts who may have potentially been exposed to the virus and possible exposure sites,” the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Charles Gardner, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to come.

