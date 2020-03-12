Coronavirus: Hamilton public health confirms 2nd positive test for COVID-19

Hamilton Public Health has confirmed that a 52-year-old man is the second case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, in the city.
The agency says the man was returning from New York City on March 5 when he showed symptoms and that he was subsequently tested on March 10 at the Urgent Care Clinic on Main St. W.
The case is travel-related and not connected to the previously reported confirmed case of COVID-19 in Burlington, according to the city’s medical officer, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.
“The individual in question took appropriate steps by self-monitoring, isolating himself, seeking assessment and, ultimately, being tested, ” said Richardson.
“All respiratory precautions were followed, and no one else was put at risk. The risk of contracting the virus is still low, but residents are encouraged to monitor this evolving situation.”
On Wednesday, a 32-year-old oncologist with the Juravinski Cancer Centre (JCC) in self-isolation in Burlington tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor — now in self-isolation at home — was working at the JCC on the afternoon of March 9, saw 14 cancer patients and came into contact with two physicians, five health-care workers and a senior oncology resident.
Since the first confirmed case was revealed, the city has activated its management response plan, which focuses on the continuity of operations, according to a release from the city.
