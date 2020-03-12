Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Search warrant in Belleville leads to seizure of crystal meth, cocaine: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:14 pm
Belleville police arrested three people following the seizure of drugs at a west end home.
Belleville police arrested three people following the seizure of drugs at a west end home. Global Kingston

Three people were arrested in Belleville on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a west end

Police say they found crystal meth, cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia after executing the search warrant in west-end Belleville.

READ MORE: Belleville police arrest 7 after reported violent break-and-enter

Local police say they began an investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine in Belleville in early March. On Tuesday, Belleville officers from the intelligence and street crime unit, members of the Belleville Police Service emergency response team, with the assistance OPP’s community street crime unit and their organized crime enforcement bureau raided the residence.

Belleville police say they found 17.9 grams of suspected crystal meth with an approximate value $1,800; 19.8 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate value $2,000; over $1,000 in cash; and drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Belleville man facing drug charges after officers find $20K of meth, cocaine in bag: police

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested three people following the search. A 42-year-old Belleville woman, Patricia Watts, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, Jonathan Hall-Brown and a 21-year-old woman from Toronto, Tatyana Harrison-Woolhead, were jointly charged with possession for trafficking both crystal methamphetamine and cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three are expected to appear in a Belleville court on April 20.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
drugs bellevillebelleville police drug bustbelleville police search warrantcrystal meth bellevilledrug bust belleville policedrug bust belleville police servicemeth belleville
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.