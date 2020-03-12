Search warrant in Belleville leads to seizure of crystal meth, cocaine: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested in Belleville on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a west end

Police say they found crystal meth, cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia after executing the search warrant in west-end Belleville.

Local police say they began an investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine in Belleville in early March. On Tuesday, Belleville officers from the intelligence and street crime unit, members of the Belleville Police Service emergency response team, with the assistance OPP’s community street crime unit and their organized crime enforcement bureau raided the residence.

Belleville police say they found 17.9 grams of suspected crystal meth with an approximate value $1,800; 19.8 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate value $2,000; over $1,000 in cash; and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested three people following the search. A 42-year-old Belleville woman, Patricia Watts, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, Jonathan Hall-Brown and a 21-year-old woman from Toronto, Tatyana Harrison-Woolhead, were jointly charged with possession for trafficking both crystal methamphetamine and cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three are expected to appear in a Belleville court on April 20.