Crime

Belleville man facing drug charges after officers find $20K of meth, cocaine in bag: police

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 10:27 am
Belleville police have arrested a 24-year-old man after officers reportedly found $20,000 worth of drugs on his person.
Belleville police have arrested a 24-year-old man after officers reportedly found $20,000 worth of drugs on his person. Global Kingston

A 24-year-old Belleville man is facing drug charges after police say officers found approximately $20,000 of illegal substances in a bag he was carrying.

The arrest happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to Belleville police.

Police say officers were patrolling a North Front Street bar when they spotted the man, who is currently wanted for allegedly failing to attend court.

According to police, officers searched the man after his arrest and found large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine in a bag he was carrying.

The man was transported to the Belleville Police Service, where he was held for a bail hearing, police say.

His name is being withheld until his bail hearing, according to police.

