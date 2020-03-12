Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with shooting of 7-year-old Hamilton boy

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 6:46 am
Updated March 12, 2020 7:01 am
Hamilton Police urge public to come forward with information on shooting which injured 7-year-old
WATCH ABOVE: Hamilton Police urge public to come forward with information on shooting which injured 7-year-old (Jan. 24, 2020)

Hamilton Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting of a seven-year-old boy inside his home in January.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gordon Street, near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, just before 7:55 p.m. on Jan. 23.

When officers arrived, they found a seven-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds. He was initially rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said multiple rounds were fired into the main floor of the house from the backyard.

READ MORE: 7-year-old boy injured after suspect shot into Hamilton home, police say

“Those involved in the shooting fled from the scene in a vehicle that was waiting on Gordon Street. The vehicle has been identified but the firearm involved has not been recovered,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that the boy has been released from hospital but still receives medical care as a result of his injuries.

Mohd Amiri, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and failure to comply with release order.

