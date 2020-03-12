Man charged in connection with shooting of 7-year-old Hamilton boy

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting of a seven-year-old boy inside his home in January.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gordon Street, near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, just before 7:55 p.m. on Jan. 23.

When officers arrived, they found a seven-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds. He was initially rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said multiple rounds were fired into the main floor of the house from the backyard.

“Those involved in the shooting fled from the scene in a vehicle that was waiting on Gordon Street. The vehicle has been identified but the firearm involved has not been recovered,” police said in a statement.

Police added that the boy has been released from hospital but still receives medical care as a result of his injuries.

Mohd Amiri, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and failure to comply with release order.

