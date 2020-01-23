7-year-old in life-threatening condition after shooting at Hamilton home

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-year-old child has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a Hamilton home, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gordon Street, near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton Paramedic Service told Global News the child was being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton police confirmed the shooting on Twitter, but didn’t release suspect information or additional information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is developing story that will be updated throughout the evening.

Hamilton Police confirm that a 7-year-old child has been shot at an east end residence in #HamOnt. The child has been transported to hospital. There are no updates at this time. More to come. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 24, 2020

