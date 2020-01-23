Menu

Crime

7-year-old in life-threatening condition after shooting at Hamilton home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 8:36 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 8:47 pm
Hamilton police and paramedics respond to a shooting on Gordon Street Thursday evening.
Hamilton police and paramedics respond to a shooting on Gordon Street Thursday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

A seven-year-old child has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a Hamilton home, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gordon Street, near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton Paramedic Service told Global News the child was being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton police confirmed the shooting on Twitter, but didn’t release suspect information or additional information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is developing story that will be updated throughout the evening.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton ShootingHamilton newsHamilton Paramedic ServiceHamilton shootingsChild shot HamiltonGordon Street shooting
