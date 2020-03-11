Menu

Crime

Edmonton police looking for suspect who allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:45 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 9:10 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. .
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. . Global News

Edmonton police are looking for help in identifying a suspect they allege abducted and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl in the McQueen neighbourhood on Tuesday.

It happened in west Edmonton in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the girl was approached by a man with brown hair and facial hair in his 20s to mid-30s, who was driving a white four-door mid-sized car or SUV. He was wearing faded light brown pants at the time.

The man allegedly pulled the girl into the vehicle, sexually assault her, and then dropped her off nearby.

READ MORE: Edmonton piano teacher facing sexual assault charges in alleged incidents dating back to 2009

She reported the incident to her parents, who were looking for her at the time. EMS took the victim to hospital, where she was treated and released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident or driver, or who saw anything suspicious between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 10, should contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-432-4567 or by dialling #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.

