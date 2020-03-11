Most drivers support raising highway speed limits: government survey

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says a new survey shows drivers are supportive of increased highway speed limits.

Last September, the province launched a two-year pilot project that boosted the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on three sections of the 400-series highways, including a stretch of the QEW between Hamilton and St. Catharines.

The government says 80 per cent of the more than 8,300 people who responded to the survey indicated they support the pilot project and another 82 per cent are in favour of higher speed limits on more sections of 400-series highways.

Almost 80 per cent of respondents to the government survey said they think the current speed limit is too low.

“People are telling us loud and clear that they support a safe and moderate increase to speed limits on these highways,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. “The increased speed limit pilot is just one way that our government is improving our transportation network — bringing it in line with other jurisdictions to get people where they need to go when they want to go there.”

In addition to the QEW, the pilot project includes Highway 402 from London to Sarnia and Highway 417 from Ottawa/Gloucester to the Ontario/Quebec border.

The Ministry of Transportation says it is planning to announce the opening of a fourth pilot location in northern Ontario in late spring.