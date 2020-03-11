South East Prairie Thunder receive bye to Allan Cup after opponent withdraws

The South East Prairie Thunder are getting a direct entry into the Allan Cup.
The Manitoba Senior AAA champions will bypass the annual Rathgaber Cup entirely after the Saskatchewan representative, the Rosetown Redwings, announced they would not be competing because of a lack of players.
Typically, the Manitoba champion faces the Saskatchewan champ for the right to go to the Allan Cup.
Game one of the best-of-five series was originally scheduled for March 20.
The Prairie Thunder swept the Norway House Bruins in three straight games to claim another Manitoba senior AAA title last week.
This will be the seventh straight appearance for South East at the Allan Cup, and the tenth overall. They captured the title in 2012, and again in 2015, before finishing as the runner-up when they hosted the tourney in 2016.
The 2020 Allan Cup begins on April 6 in the Hamilton region.
