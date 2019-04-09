Hamilton, Dundas to host 2020 Allan Cup

One of the oldest national championships in the world is coming to the Hamilton area.

The Ontario Hockey Federation and Ontario Hockey Association have granted the 2020 Allan Cup championship tournament to Dundas and Hamilton.

The Steelhawks and the McCoys will split hosting duties from April 6 to 11.

“It’s a lot of work and it’s quite the challenge,” said Dundas Real McCoys owner Don Robertson on 900 CHML’s Scott Radley Show. “I couldn’t be happier to co-host the event with the Hamilton Steelhawks.”

It’ll be the first time two markets have co-hosted since the Allan Cup was introduced in 1909.

It will also be the first time the City of Hamilton has hosted, while Dundas has done so twice (2003 and 2014).

“We’re excited,” said Robertson. “It’s a great marketing opportunity and a great player recruitment tool.”

Hamilton and Dundas are two of three teams in the Greater Hamilton Area. The Stoney Creek Generals captured the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown, Sask.

Lacombe, Alta., is currently hosting the 2019 championship.

“It’s part of the reason I got into the league,” said Jason Daleo, owner of the Hamilton Steelhawks. “Our goal was always to host a championship in Hamilton.”

Games are scheduled to be played at Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena and JL Grightmire Arena in Dundas.

