Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Investigators hope 3D model will help identify remains found in Burnaby last year

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:07 pm
An artist's 3-D facial reconstruction model of a man whose remains were found in North Burnaby in 2019. .
An artist's 3-D facial reconstruction model of a man whose remains were found in North Burnaby in 2019. . Canada's Missing

The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are hoping a new facial reconstruction model will help identify a man whose remains were found in North Burnaby last year.

The coroners service says the man, who was between the ages of 40 and 60 at the time of his death, was found in a forested area on March 11, 2019.

Investigators believe he went missing around March 2013.

READ MORE: BC Coroners Service hopes interactive map can find missing ‘puzzle pieces,’ solve 200 open cases

The unidentified man was between five-feet and five-feet-seven-inches tall and had straight, black hair worn in a ponytail.

Along with the remains, a black “Pro Sport” cap, a black plastic digital watch, black Club Monaco glasses and a blue “Pro Sport” backpack were found.

Investigators also found a pair of brown and black Columbia brand hiking boots and a black and yellow Steep Slopes brand winter jacket.

Story continues below advertisement
BC Coroner service releases report on drug deaths in 2019
BC Coroner service releases report on drug deaths in 2019

You can see more details about the unidentified man at the Canada’s Missing website.

The man is one of about 180 unidentified people that the BC Coroners Service has open files on.

READ MORE: N.S. seeks to solve missing persons case through human skull reconstructions

His case is one of 14 where the service partnered with the RCMP and students from the New York Academy of Arts to create facial reconstruction models through a forensic sculpture workshop and 3D printing.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing Manunidentified manFacial Reconstructionburnaby missing manburnaby unidentified remainsfacial reconstruction modelunidentified remains
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.