Investigators hope 3D model will help identify remains found in Burnaby last year

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are hoping a new facial reconstruction model will help identify a man whose remains were found in North Burnaby last year.

The coroners service says the man, who was between the ages of 40 and 60 at the time of his death, was found in a forested area on March 11, 2019.

Investigators believe he went missing around March 2013.

The unidentified man was between five-feet and five-feet-seven-inches tall and had straight, black hair worn in a ponytail.

Along with the remains, a black “Pro Sport” cap, a black plastic digital watch, black Club Monaco glasses and a blue “Pro Sport” backpack were found.

Investigators also found a pair of brown and black Columbia brand hiking boots and a black and yellow Steep Slopes brand winter jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 BC Coroner service releases report on drug deaths in 2019 BC Coroner service releases report on drug deaths in 2019

You can see more details about the unidentified man at the Canada’s Missing website.

The man is one of about 180 unidentified people that the BC Coroners Service has open files on.

His case is one of 14 where the service partnered with the RCMP and students from the New York Academy of Arts to create facial reconstruction models through a forensic sculpture workshop and 3D printing.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers.