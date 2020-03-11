Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

6 youths charged in string of convenience store robberies in Calgary

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 11, 2020 12:54 pm
Calgary police have laid charges in a string of convenience store robberies in the city on Monday.
Calgary police have laid charges in a string of convenience store robberies in the city on Monday. Global News

Six youths are facing charges in connection with a string of robberies in Calgary on Monday evening.

Calgary police said they responded to five convenience store robberies and a personal robbery between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Related News

The suspects threatened victims with a variety of weapons, including a firearm, brass knuckles, pepper spray, knives and an ice pick, police said.

READ MORE: Suspect in violent Calgary convenience store robbery sought by police

Police said the suspects stole cash, vape products and cigarettes from several stores, and assaulted a pedestrian with bear spray before stealing his phone and wallet.

Police saw a GMC Acadia driving away from the scene of multiple robberies and determined all six were conducted by the same suspects.

After locating the stolen vehicle in the city’s northwest, police arrested six youths, four males and two females, between the ages of 14 and 16.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm, occupying a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary Policeconvenience store robberiescalgary muggingcalgary robbery with weaponCalgary store robberyCalgary youths charges in robberies
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.