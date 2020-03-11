6 youths charged in string of convenience store robberies in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Six youths are facing charges in connection with a string of robberies in Calgary on Monday evening.

Calgary police said they responded to five convenience store robberies and a personal robbery between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The suspects threatened victims with a variety of weapons, including a firearm, brass knuckles, pepper spray, knives and an ice pick, police said.

Police said the suspects stole cash, vape products and cigarettes from several stores, and assaulted a pedestrian with bear spray before stealing his phone and wallet.

Police saw a GMC Acadia driving away from the scene of multiple robberies and determined all six were conducted by the same suspects.

After locating the stolen vehicle in the city’s northwest, police arrested six youths, four males and two females, between the ages of 14 and 16.

They’re facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm, occupying a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.