Suspect in violent Calgary convenience store robbery sought by police

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to identify a man allegedly involved in a violent robbery at a convenience store in which a store clerk was assaulted.

Calgary police have released photos of a man wanted in connection to a violent convenience store robbery in the southeast last month.

It happened at around 6 a.m. at a store in the 2000 block of Radcliffe Drive. S.E. on Monday, May 27.

In a Thursday news release, police said a man entered the store with a weapon and assaulted a clerk before running off with some money and cigarettes.

“The store clerk was treated at hospital for head injuries and later released,” CPS stated.

The suspect is described as having a slim or muscular build and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood tied and drawn tight around his face, dark-coloured sweat pants, dark-coloured shoes, white gloves and a blue backpack with red and white writing on it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

