Crime

Calgary police arrest 54-year-old man after gas station robberies investigation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 16, 2019 2:49 pm
Calgary police
File: Calgary Police Service car. File/Global News

Calgary police have arrested and charged a man they believe was involved in a series of gas station robberies.

In two of the robberies, police said a man entered a gas station and asked to purchase cigarettes. As the clerk went to retrieve the box, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.

During one of the robberies, police said the suspect walked in and immediately demanded cigarettes and money while brandishing a knife.

The three incidents happened across Calgary on three different days:

  • Nov. 15 at 8:45 a.m. at the Husky station on the 3500 block of Macleod Trail S.E.
  • Nov. 18 at 11:20 a.m. at the Petro Canada on the 5000 block of Centre Street N.W.
  • Nov. 29 just before 1 p.m. at the Petro Canada on the 1400 block of Kensington Road N.W.
Police didn’t say how much money the man got away with during the robberies.

During a traffic stop on Macleod Trail S.W. on Dec. 1, police arrested a man. Police also executed a search warrant on his residence in Midnapore and his vehicle. Police found a knife investigators believe was used in one of the robberies.

Police charged 54-year-old Robert Todd Voykin with three counts of robbery. He is due to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 16.

