Calgary police arrest 54-year-old man after gas station robberies investigation

Calgary police have arrested and charged a man they believe was involved in a series of gas station robberies.
In two of the robberies, police said a man entered a gas station and asked to purchase cigarettes. As the clerk went to retrieve the box, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.
During one of the robberies, police said the suspect walked in and immediately demanded cigarettes and money while brandishing a knife.
The three incidents happened across Calgary on three different days:
- Nov. 15 at 8:45 a.m. at the Husky station on the 3500 block of Macleod Trail S.E.
- Nov. 18 at 11:20 a.m. at the Petro Canada on the 5000 block of Centre Street N.W.
- Nov. 29 just before 1 p.m. at the Petro Canada on the 1400 block of Kensington Road N.W.
Police didn’t say how much money the man got away with during the robberies.
During a traffic stop on Macleod Trail S.W. on Dec. 1, police arrested a man. Police also executed a search warrant on his residence in Midnapore and his vehicle. Police found a knife investigators believe was used in one of the robberies.
Police charged 54-year-old Robert Todd Voykin with three counts of robbery. He is due to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 16.
