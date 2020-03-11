Prince Harry opened up in fake call from ‘Greta Thunberg,’ pranksters say

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry reportedly opened up about personal issues from “Megxit” to his battle with ruthless media in a call with Russian hoaxers impersonating Greta Thunberg and her dad.

He also touched on Prince Andrew, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump during the Dec. 31 and Jan. 22 phone calls with pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, the Sun reports.

The British tabloid obtained both recordings of the crank calls, which provide insight into how Prince Harry has been coping after his and Meghan Markle‘s exit from the Royal Family.

Kuznetsov and Stolyarov confirmed the Sun’s report in statements to The Guardian and the BBC.

The pranksters spoke directly with the prince under the false pretense that they were Thunberg and her father, Svante Thunberg, they told BBC.

Buckingham Palace did not provide BBC with a comment on the situation.

In the Sun’s reports of the candid conversation, Harry says he’s “more normal than my family would like to believe” thanks to a decade serving in the military. He also said that Trump has “blood on his hands” when discussing the climate crisis and that life is “much better” away from royalty.

“Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one, and this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son,” Harry reportedly said about the couple’s step away from their royal duties.

“And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first. But, yeah, it’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

The 35-year-old also reportedly offered greater insight into the issue of their royal titles, clarifying that they didn’t, in fact, lose them at all.

“Because of a technicality within the family, if we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do,” he explained.

He also reportedly touched on his uncle, Prince Andrew, and his connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

“I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife,” he said.

The duke also reportedly remarked that the “world is a troubled place,” “being led by some very sick people.”

Stolyarov and Kuznetsov have duped many a celebrity, including Elton John, Bernie Sanders and Joaquin Phoenix, over the years, but said it’s been a dream to nab a royal.

“He wanted to speak out,” Stolyarov told the BBC. “It seems like he wanted to get a lot off his chest.”

He said he wasn’t trying to make fun of Harry.

“We use details with some elements of funny things like that,” he said. “So we try to make our prank calls more funny than just a serious conversation.”

Prince Harry and Markle, 38, just wrapped up the final string of official royal duties. They attended Commonwealth Day together on Monday in London, and will officially stop using their Royal Highness titles by March 31.

