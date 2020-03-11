Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Peterborough’s north end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:52 am
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at Parkhill Road and George Street on Wednesdsay morning.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at Parkhill Road and George Street on Wednesdsay morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at Parkhill Road and George Street just after 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough: OPP

The pedestrian was reportedly trapped underneath the truck before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police.

Police also temporarily blocked the left lane from Water Street to Parkhill for the investigation.

SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit
SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePedestrianPedestrian StruckGeorge StreetParkhill RoadPeterborough pedestrian struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.