Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Peterborough’s north end: police

A pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at Parkhill Road and George Street just after 9 a.m.

The pedestrian was reportedly trapped underneath the truck before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police.

Police also temporarily blocked the left lane from Water Street to Parkhill for the investigation.

