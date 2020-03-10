Menu

Man, 24, killed in crash southeast of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 8:47 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 8:55 pm
File: Photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File: Photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 24-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash southeast of Edmonton Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 616 near Range Road 225 at around 7:40 a.m. The site is located about 35 kilometres southeast of Leduc.

Leduc RCMP say a car was heading west on Highway 616 when a collision occurred with an eastbound truck that was towing a trailer.

The 24-year-old man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was the only person in the car at the time. The man’s name will not be released by police.

There were two people in the truck who were not injured, police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashAlberta roadsAlberta highwaysLeduc RCMPAlberta fatal collisionrange road 225Highway 616 collisionHighway 616 fatal collision
