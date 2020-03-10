Menu

Crime

4th suspect arrested in St. Catharines bank robbery investigation: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 10, 2020 2:29 pm
niagara-police
Police in Niagara have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a reported bank robbery in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a reported armed bank robbery and dramatic chase in St. Catharines.

Police say a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga has been charged with numerous offences, including armed robbery, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime.

Three other male suspects — ages 15, 16 and 18 — were hit with similar charges last month after a Bank of Montreal branch was held up by a group of masked suspects on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: 3 teens arrested, 1 still at large following St. Catharines bank robbery, police chase

Police say officers chased down the suspects’ getaway car and arrested the trio after their black Volkswagen’s tires blew out in the area of St. David’s Road and Highway 406.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from the Brampton area in mid-January.

A quantity of money was also recovered by police.

