Police ask for help in finding missing 34-year-old Kelowna woman

Kelowna RCMP are looking for help in finding 34-year-old Alexandria Fortier.

Police said she was last seen near Lawrence Avenue and Kelglen Crescent on Monday around 8 p.m.

RCMP said there is concern for her well being.

Police said Fortier is half Caucasian and half Filipino, five feet tall and slim, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and black leggings with a burgundy print.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

