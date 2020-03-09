Inclusive dance class in Kelowna, B.C. inspires creativity: ‘We focus on what people can do’

Send this page to someone via email

Every Wednesday in Kelowna there’s a dance class that’s for everyone.

The Exploration Dance Society hosts a class for people of all abilities, where they dance freely and can potentially make new friends.

“We don’t focus on disability or limitations,” said Sarah Bourne, Exploration Dance founder.

“We focus on what people can do and what they can contribute to the dances that we make.”

The group shows off their moves in a space where they can just be themselves and can one-up each other in a little friendly competition.

“It’s just so freeing to be able to move and express yourself,” said Bourne.

“It brings empowerment to people just because they are dancing and able to express themselves.”

Participants are able to loosen up their joints, learn a new dance and spark their creativity in ways that participant Rachael Kimola never thought that she could, due to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

“It’s really taught me that dancing is a little more accessible than I thought going in,” said Kimola.

“It’s a good group. We have a really good sense of camaraderie — it really brings people together.”

And the class is a great workout.

“It actually gets your brain going, too,” said participant Jeff Bourne. “It really opens your creative side up and your emotions up, too. And it connects you with other dancers.”

Classes are free to everybody and there is still plenty of space for anyone over the age of 18 in the classes that run from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

To participate, e-mail info@explorationdance.ca

